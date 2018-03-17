Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

The Decemberists have returned with I’ll Be Your Girl, an LP that finds the Portland gang playing with synth in a way we haven’t heard from them before. Colin Meloy gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the disc’s New Order and T. Rex influences, remarks on gender fluidity, and carries a special thank you to Robert Muller.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Severed” below!

