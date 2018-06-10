With their 2015 debut EP and 2016’s Hill’s End, Australia’s DMA’s were quick to attract critical acclaim, but also comparisons to Oasis and other 90’s bands. With their 2nd LP, For Now, now out in the world, the three-piece have proved that they’ve got much more to offer. With a thicker and more lush sound, occasional beats, and a much wider cast of a net of influences, we’re hearing a band that’s proving now just their songwriting abilities, but that they’re able to steer in just about any direction that they like. Johnny Took spoke with Kyle Meredith about how traveling around the world factored into the record, and about getting top praise from folks like Andy Bell.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “In the Air” and “Do I Need You Now” below!