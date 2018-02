With his new album Botanical Gardens about to arrive, Don McLean gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the many moods and styles of his latest LP and stories behind the songs. The two also discuss the latest wave of covers for his classic song “Vincent”, which includes Ellie Goulding and James Blake, as well as what was happening when American Pie took off, and how he was the influence behind “Killing Me Softly”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Botanical Gardens” below!