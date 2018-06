Max Clarke, the prolific Brooklyn musician behind Cut Worms sure knows how to write catchy pop tunes. His new debut album Hollow Ground, out on Jagjaguar, is chock-full of such songs. Case in point: the upbeat jangly garage pop ballad Cash For Gold. It just might be your new favorite ear worm! Give it a listen and get the free download it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!