Who says you can’t have everything? “I tried to make a pop song about a complicated subject: Everything,” says Eleanor Friedberger about her new single titled EVERYTHING. It’s a catchy pop song from her terrific new album Rebound that demonstrates her new musical direction. Inspired by an “80’s goth disco” she visited in Greece (named Rebound), the Fiery Furnaces member is mostly steering away from live instrumentation for a mix of programmed drums and dark synths. Yes, you CAN have EVERYTHING! Give it a listen and download it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!