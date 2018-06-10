In addition to his time with Hiss Golden Messenger, Phil Cook has been involved in a number of projects, including psych-folk band Megafaun, he has collaborated with Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray, performed with Mavis Staples, and has been Musical Director for The Blind Boys of Alabama. He’s also carved out a nice little solo career. MILES AWAY, a single from his new album PEOPLE ARE MY DRUG, features Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath. It’s a bluesy tune filled with a soft, cathartic charm, about emotional distance despite physical proximity. Give it a listen and download it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!