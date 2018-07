Nobody, the deceptively up-tempo new single from Mitski, is a song about heartbreak and lingering loneliness, set to a deceivingly hopeful disco beat. It’s the second single from her upcoming album release Be The Cowboy, due August 17 on Dead Oceans. We’re digging it and think you will too! Check out the video and grab the free download while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!