Performing under the music moniker Jealous of the Birds, Northern Irish singing-songwriting-poet Naomi Hamilton, can easily flip between punked-up indie rock and beautiful folk songs with great success. She’s really nailed it on the fuzzy psychedelic pop single Plastic Skeletons taken from the just-released EP The Moths Of What I Want Will Eat Me In My Sleep. We’re digging it and think you will too! Give it a listen and grab the free download while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!