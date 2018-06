On her just-released new record The Future and the Past, Richmond, Va. singer-songwriter Natalie Prass explores new territory of funk and soul. On the sleek, R&B-influenced Short Court Style, Prass is joyous, singing of love as a groovy and colorful celebration. It’s the boldest she’s ever sounded, and it suits her beautifully. Check out the first single Short Court Style and download it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!