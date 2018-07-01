The ever-compelling Conor O’Brien has announced the release of the fourth album from his Villagers project; The Art Of Pretending To Swim, to be released through Domino on September 21st. A taste of what’s to come is the anxiously awaited lead single A Trick Of The Light with its steady pulse and R&B bass groove, which O’Brien certainly emphasizes with his vocal delivery. The track later veers more towards the classic folk roots that we’ve come to know from Villagers. Give it a listen and get the free download it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!