Taking a break from the band and stepping out on her own, Heartless Bastards‘ front-woman Erika Wennerstrom headed to the mountains of West Texas for a soul searching journey that would lead to a debut solo LP. Sweet Unknown due March 23rd on Partisan Records is a collection of songs that are at once loud & powerful as well as delicate with her looking for love within and out. For a taste of the upcoming album, give the first single EXTRAORDINARY LOVE a listen and download it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!