Moby is making a return to his more contemplative songs on the forthcoming album Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt, due March 2 on Mute Records. He’s released the first single, a pretty free adaptation of the spiritual, “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child.” featuring vocals from Raquel Rodriguez. Overall, a beautiful rendering of a song that has been sung by some greats like Mahalia Jackson and Odetta. Give Like A Motherless Child a listen and download it while it’s available. It’s WFPK’s Download of the Week!