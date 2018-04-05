Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Dr. Dog return to Louisville this Friday, April 6, at The Mercury Ballroom!

Dr. Dog will release their latest LP, Critical Equation, on April 27th. It’s a record that comes after the first self-imposed downtime that the Philadelphia band has taken in their nearly 20 year history. Scott McMicken spoke with Kyle Meredith about why they walked away for a bit and how that affected the new album, plus the backstory on their single “Go Out Fighting”.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Go Out Fighting” and “Listening In” below!

