Earth Day is just around the corner, and this Thursday, April 19th, we’re celebrating by inviting some awesome folks from our community to tell you about the work they do toward sustainability, conservation, cleaner air and beautifying our city! Throughout the day we’ll also spin some tunes for our on- air party for the planet.

Here’s who’ll be stopping by!

8am – Kyle Shepherd, Louisville Zoo Conservation

9am – Dee Lynch, KAIRE, Kentuckiana Air Education

1pm – Representative from the Forecastle Foundation

2:30pm – David Phemister, The Nature Conservancy

3:20pm – Kay Milam, Filmmaker, “The Butterfly Trees”

4:20pm – Ben Evans, Filmmaker, “EVOLVE: Driving a Clean Future in Coal Country”

9pm – Kasey Maier – Waterfront Botanical Gardens

LPM is proud to sponsor the Louisville Earth Walk this Saturday at Iroquois Park!