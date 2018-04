Kentucky filmmaker Ben Evans recently released his documentary Evolve: Driving a Clean Future in Coal Country on Vimeo. It traces the grassroots efforts of fellow Kentuckians creating alternative sources of energy to fuel our cars and provide power to the state. It’s very possible someday that gas powered cars will be a thing of the past. We interviewed Ben (pictured above, left, with musician Ben Sollee) during our Earth Day celebration on WFPK.