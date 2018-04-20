Kentucky director and filmmaker Kay Milam is about to release her documentary The Butterfly Trees about the heroic and amazing journey of the Monarch Butterfly. This tiny creature migrates all the way from Canada to Mexico where it meets up with millions of other Monarch Butterflies and rests in the trees of the Oyamel Forest. The film is currently in post-production but we invited its busy director to take a few minutes and talk about the environmental issues surrounding this incredible phenomenon. The film will be released later this year, 2018.