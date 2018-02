For their sixth LP, Editors have arguably created their most immediate, soaring, and (possibly) best album yet. Justin Lockey spoke with Kyle Meredith about the need for human connection that pleads throughout the record and the refugee crisis, as well as re-recording No Sounds But The Wind, the leftover songs that’ll eventually see the light of day, and opening for The Cure.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Magazine” below!