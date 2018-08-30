Having just been awarded as a Freeman of London, Mark Oliver Everett can now heard his sheep across the London Bridge. It doesn’t seem to help going through British customs any quicker though. E got on the phone with Kyle Meredith to discuss the latest Eels LP, The Deconstruction, the hiatus that preceded the record, and it’s themes. The two also gab about his relationships with Steve Perry and Jon Hamm, and the 20th anniversary of Electro-Shock Blues.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some videos below!