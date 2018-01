After the Heartless Bastards found themselves on hiatus, Erika Wennerstrom headed to the mountains of West Texas for a soul searching journey that would lead to a debut solo LP. Sweet Unknown is a collection of songs that are at once loud & powerful as well as delicate with her looking for love within and out. Wennerstrom spoke with Kyle Meredith about the LP, putting the band on hold, and traveling through the amazon.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Extraordinary Love” below!