As Everclear celebrates its 25th anniversary, frontman Art Alexakis sits down with Kyle Meredith to reflect on the band’s early days. He explains how buzz from SXSW helped launch the band and also recalls bartering musical gear for $400 of studio time to record the band’s debut full-length, World of Noise. Alexakis also discusses the need to pay dues as a band, his involvement with the 1998 film, Permanent Midnight, plus he spills some details on his upcoming solo record.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some classic tracks below!