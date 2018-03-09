Fastball’s platinum selling, breakout record, All the Pain Money Can Buy, turns 20 years old this year. Miles Zuniga gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about what life was like during the recording and touring of the record, losing a Grammy to Aerosmith, and hanging out with David Lee Roth, Mark McGrath, and Dennis Rodman in a strip club.

Listen to the interview above and then revisit the singles below!

And here’s our 2017 interview with Fastball to talk about their latest record, Step Into Light.