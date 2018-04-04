Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

On Room Inside The World, Ought took a big leap in their sound when they set off to make more of a studio album than their previous two live sounding LPs. Tim Darcy spoke with Kyle Meredith about how that effected the writing in these latest sessions as well as the politics behind some of the songs.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Disgraced In America” and “Desire” below.

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Mereidth With…