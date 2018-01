Needing a change of scenery after going through some personal turmoil, First Aid Kit headed of to Los Angeles for five weeks to recenter themselves and get to work on their 4th LP, Ruins (due Jan 19, 2018). Kyle Meredith spoke with the Swedish sisters about the writing, dealing with loneliness, a single about sexual assault, and their 10 year anniversary.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Fireworks” below!