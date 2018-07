Forecastle Festival is just around the corner, and this Thursday, July 12th, we’re celebrating by playing nothing but Forecastle artists, past and present, from 6am till midnight! We’ve also invited the musicians playing the WFPK Port Stage to stop by for an on-air visit!

Here’s who’ll be here!

8am – Jecorey “1200” Arthur

10am – Scott Carney (Waxfang)

12:00pm – Carly Johnson

1:00pm – Houndmouth

3:00pm – Diane Downs (Louisville Leopards)

4:00pm – Cheyenne Mize