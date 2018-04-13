Please support your listening at 502-814-6565 and thanks!

6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Josh Ritter (NO LIVE AUDIENCE, PLEDGE DRIVE IN PROGRESS)

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura O’Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vinyl Lust – digging deep into some favorite albums of the past.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

“Best of” edition

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.