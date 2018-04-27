6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with The Vintage Martins

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Dan Fogelberg – an hour of music from this prolific songwriter who was way more than just “Run For The Roses”.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Merge Records co-founder and Superchunk lead singer Mac McCaughan felt the weight of the 2016 election and quickly funneled that energy into what is now a new album called What a Time to Be Alive. Full of punky energy after decades of making music, he shares what’s changed for Superchunk after so many years as a band.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.