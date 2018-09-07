6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring the best songs of yesteryear!
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
For the past 50 years, music has been Ry Cooder’s vehicle to explore places far and wide. He’s collaborated with musicians from India, Mexico, and perhaps most famously the Cuban all-stars of the Buena Vista Social Club. On his new album Prodigal Son, he re-imagines American blues and gospel classics.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.