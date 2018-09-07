6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring the best songs of yesteryear!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

For the past 50 years, music has been Ry Cooder’s vehicle to explore places far and wide. He’s collaborated with musicians from India, Mexico, and perhaps most famously the Cuban all-stars of the Buena Vista Social Club. On his new album Prodigal Son, he re-imagines American blues and gospel classics.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.