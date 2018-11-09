6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Dawn Landes and Chris Stills

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Dr. Dundiff and Otis Jr. debut a brand new song with us!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Joni Mitchell turned 75 this week and we are dedicating the hour to her music and legend!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Back in January, Mary Gauthier released Rifles and Rosary Beads, an album she co-wrote with American soldiers about their experiences in on-the-ground-combat and in the aftermath of serving. Mary shares with the World Cafe’s Ann Powers what it was like to “midwife” these emotional songs into being in a rebroadcast in honor of Veteran’s Day this Sunday.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.