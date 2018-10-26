6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with The Other Years

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Yes She Is – Melissa Etheridge celebrates the 25th Anniversary of her album Yes I Am this year and we’re celebrating choices from her entire catalog for the hour!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Graham Coxon has had a healthy solo career since his days alongside Damon Albarn in the band Blur. Coxon’s latest album is the soundtrack for the Netflix series, The End of The World, a dark comedy about two teenagers who steal a car and hit the road. Coxon talks Brit-pop beefs, guitars and performs what he calls “fun size” songs on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.