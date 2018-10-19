6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – She Shreds – female guitarists who rock are featured.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Candi Staton grew up poor in Alabama and used her voice to change her life – touring with a gospel trio as a teen in the ’50s, befriending Sam Cooke, and eventually singing on stage with Elvis as a solo artist. Along the way, Candi survived domestic abuse and turned her pain into songs. Her latest album is called Unstoppable. Candi Staton performs live on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.