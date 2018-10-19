6-9am: Mel Fisher
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – She Shreds – female guitarists who rock are featured.
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Candi Staton grew up poor in Alabama and used her voice to change her life – touring with a gospel trio as a teen in the ’50s, befriending Sam Cooke, and eventually singing on stage with Elvis as a solo artist. Along the way, Candi survived domestic abuse and turned her pain into songs. Her latest album is called Unstoppable. Candi Staton performs live on the next World Cafe.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.