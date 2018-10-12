6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – Song premiere from The Colour of Kings

12pm – Live Lunch with The Andy T. Band featuring Alabama Mike and Anson Funderbergh

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Hey Guy featuring Boris from Gogol Bordello and Vice Tricks who play at Club Nirvana tonight.

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday – 1982

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Angelique Kidjo’s latest album is a song for song cover of the iconic Talking Heads’ album Remain in Light. She’ll explain how she was introduced to Talking Heads living in Paris, what motivated her to cover the album, and performing at Carnegie Hall with David Byrne. It’s an incredible live performance by Angelique Kidjo on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.