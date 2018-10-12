6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
11am – Song premiere from The Colour of Kings
12pm – Live Lunch with The Andy T. Band featuring Alabama Mike and Anson Funderbergh
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – Hey Guy featuring Boris from Gogol Bordello and Vice Tricks who play at Club Nirvana tonight.
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday – 1982
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Angelique Kidjo’s latest album is a song for song cover of the iconic Talking Heads’ album Remain in Light. She’ll explain how she was introduced to Talking Heads living in Paris, what motivated her to cover the album, and performing at Carnegie Hall with David Byrne. It’s an incredible live performance by Angelique Kidjo on the next World Cafe.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.