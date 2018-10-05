6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – Video and song premiere from Big Atomic!

12pm – Live Lunch with Misty Mountain String Band

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour! Rob Roys and Grasshoppers for everyone!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The band Haerts is a married couple who made their latest record during a hard time when they weren’t sure what would happen with their relationship or their career. And the big pop songs they wrote vibrate with the urgency of working through it, from both sides. Nini Fabi and Benny Gebert tell their story as Haerts on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.