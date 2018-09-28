6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – Hawktail is in the house before their show at The Kentucky Center for The Performing Arts this Sunday.

12pm – Live Lunch with Aeves

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Sam “Shake” Anderson who’ll be at Nulu Fest this Saturday!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Steely Dan Hour in honor of their show this coming Wednesday (Oct. 3) at The Louisville Palace.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Americana rising stars War and Treaty are the married couple Tanya and Michael Trotter. While Tanya got her start in R&B, Michael discovered his musical talents as a soldier in Iraq. They share stories from those past lives and play songs from their Buddy Miller produced debut Healing Tide. (also at Headliners Oct. 29th!)

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.