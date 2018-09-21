6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Matt Anthony

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – John Whitaker and Jason Bemis Lawrence stop by to talk about their dual album release show tomorrow night at Odeon.

12pm – Live Lunch with St. Paul & The Broken Bones

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – White Denim before their show tonight at Zanzabar!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – I’ll Cry If I Want To – songs picked out by listeners that made them cry. Bring tissues!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Steve Perry fronted Journey during their 80s heyday, singing unforgettable hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Open Arms”. But after quitting the band in 1987, Steve couldn’t listen to music at all for a while. On the next World Cafe, Steve explains what brought him back and shares music from his first new album in almost 25 years.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.