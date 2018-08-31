6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Carly Johnson

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – World Fest Party – music from around the world to party to!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

On Take Me To The Disco, Meg Myers makes explosive, aggressive rock, coupled with synthesizers, strings and plenty of distortion. She talks about her unusual musical influences and her excellent playlist making skills, along with a live performance on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.