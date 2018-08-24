Today on WFPK
August 24, 2018

6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era  

12pm – Live Lunch with Ryan Marsh

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pmFriday Ride HomeI Feel Good! – songs that make you feel good!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Take a trip with Gorillaz on the next World Cafe. We’ll talk with Damon Albarn and hear live songs from the new album The Now Now recorded in Japan and written as Gorillaz traveled through the U.S. making stops in Kansas, Idaho and Miami.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
 An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.