6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Ryan Marsh
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – I Feel Good! – songs that make you feel good!
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Take a trip with Gorillaz on the next World Cafe. We’ll talk with Damon Albarn and hear live songs from the new album The Now Now recorded in Japan and written as Gorillaz traveled through the U.S. making stops in Kansas, Idaho and Miami.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.