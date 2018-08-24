6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Ryan Marsh

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – I Feel Good! – songs that make you feel good!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Take a trip with Gorillaz on the next World Cafe. We’ll talk with Damon Albarn and hear live songs from the new album The Now Now recorded in Japan and written as Gorillaz traveled through the U.S. making stops in Kansas, Idaho and Miami.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.