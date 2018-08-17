6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Annapurna

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – It Came From…Alabama – featuring artists from the State of Alabama today.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

On her new album, Plays Well With Others, Nashville singer-songwriter Lera Lynn decided to broaden her songwriting and for the first time collaborated on a collection of duets. She teamed up with Nicole Atkins, John Paul White, Rodney Crowell and Dylan LeBlanc and several other acclaimed singers. To celebrate the release of the album, Lera gathered many of her collaborators for a special record release concert at Nashville’s 3rd and Lindlsey, and we’ll play a bit of the show on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.