6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Roscoe & Etta

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday – 1978 (Leisure suits required)

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Courtney Marie Andrews is one of those rare talents that makes you say – this is the real deal. Courtney shares stories about sleeping in tents and gas stations after leaving home at age 16 to pursue music, being taught to sing by Aretha Franklin (kinda), and performs music you don’t want to miss from her country-folk leaning album May Your Kindness Remain.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.