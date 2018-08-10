6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Roscoe & Etta
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday – 1978 (Leisure suits required)
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Courtney Marie Andrews is one of those rare talents that makes you say – this is the real deal. Courtney shares stories about sleeping in tents and gas stations after leaving home at age 16 to pursue music, being taught to sing by Aretha Franklin (kinda), and performs music you don’t want to miss from her country-folk leaning album May Your Kindness Remain.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.