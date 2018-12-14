NEW MEMBER DECEMBER FINALE! CALL NOW! 502-814-6565!

6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with C2 & The Brothers Reed (no live audience, membership drive in progress)

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Best of The Friday Ride Home

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) is the title of Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy’s new memoir. It’s filled with stories about making music, the complicated relationships Tweedy has had with bandmates, drug addiction, and the challenges he faced in rehab. On the next World Cafe, we’ll hear Jeff Tweedy talk about all of that with Talia Schlanger.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.