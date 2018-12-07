6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Mel Fisher

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with C2 & The Brothers Reed

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Spiked Eggnog: Vintage Cocktail Hour’s Christmas Edition

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

A bunch of brilliant songwriters, a rented house in New Mexico, liberal amounts of tequila, and only a week to record – that is what went into Glorietta’s self titled debut. It’s full of sweaty raucous songs, but there’s surprising emotional depth there too. They play songs from it and one from the brand new follow up EP Mas Glorietta.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.