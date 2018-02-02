6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Mel Fisher

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Darlington Pairs

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – listen for standard favorites of yesteryear!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The band Lo Moon first wowed is with the single “Loveless” back in 2016. On the next World Cafe we’ll hear music from the band’s debut album. And trust us, it’s been worth the wait. To shake things up, the band got out of it’s Los Angeles home and went to Seattle to work with Chris Walla of Death Cab for Cutie. Lo Moon visit us on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.