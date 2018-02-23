6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Ellery

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Concert For George – a special about The Beatle’s George Harrison that features exclusive interviews with George, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, Jeff Lynne and many others interspersed with such classics as “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “My Sweet Lord,” “If I Needed Someone,” “Handle With Care” and “Something.”

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

On the next World Cafe, Lana Del Rey tells stories about collaborating with Stevie Nicks and The Weekend on her latest album, Lust For Life. She’ll also tell us how the lives of Amy Winehouse and Whitney Houston inspired the song “Get Free.” And Lana Del Rey reflects on singing her 2014 song “Ultraviolence” in the #MeToo era.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.