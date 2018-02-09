6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with The Winger Brothers
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Laura Shine
3pm – Greg Foresman stops by before his 9th Annual Jam For A Cure for M.S. at Headliners tonight!
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Classic Country Valentines – classic country songs just in time for Valentine’s Day!
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
In July NPR Music published the Turning the Tables list, highlighting the 150 greatest albums by women. On the next World Cafe, Ann Powers, who spearheaded the project, and a trio of NPR music writers discuss two of the most powerful women who have shaped the cultural conversation in recent years, the Knowles sisters – Beyoncé and Solange.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.