6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with The Winger Brothers

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Greg Foresman stops by before his 9th Annual Jam For A Cure for M.S. at Headliners tonight!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Classic Country Valentines – classic country songs just in time for Valentine’s Day!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

In July NPR Music published the Turning the Tables list, highlighting the 150 greatest albums by women. On the next World Cafe, Ann Powers, who spearheaded the project, and a trio of NPR music writers discuss two of the most powerful women who have shaped the cultural conversation in recent years, the Knowles sisters – Beyoncé and Solange.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.