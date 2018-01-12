6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era 11am – Craig Pfunder from Louisville Rock Lottery 2 stops by

12pm – Live Lunch with Curio Key Club

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday – 1995 – WFPK turned 22 years old on Monday, January 8 and the first music we played was from 1995. We’ll be featuring some of those songs today!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Though they were never a couple in Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie display some clear chemistry on their recent self-titled album. They talk about their long standing friendship and surviving the “carnival” of Fleetwood Mac in the late 70s, plus we hear some of their new music live on an encore edition of the World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.