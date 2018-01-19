6-9am: Mel Fisher

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Lazy Sunday

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Brandi Carlile – an hour of Brandi’s music!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

First Aid Kit’s new album Ruins showcases the Swedish sister duo’s signature harmonies and contemporary take on classic country. But in their live World Cafe session, they also go punk on one song called “You Are the Problem Here”. It was inspired by a sexual assault case they read about in the news. First Aid Kit on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.