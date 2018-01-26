6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Quiet Hollers

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – The 60th Grammy Awards are this Sunday and we’ll be featuring some of the WFPK-friendly nominees.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Today, Mary Gauthier releases Rifles and Rosary Beads, an album she co-wrote with American soldiers about their experiences in on-the-ground-combat and in the aftermath of serving. It shows how simply telling what happened can cut through the divisions that distract us. Mary shares with the World Café’s Ann Powers what it was like to “midwife” these emotional songs into being.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.