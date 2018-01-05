6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Mel Fisher

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with The Louisville Accord Project featuring Ben Sollee & James Lindsey and Shannon Lawson & Joey Thieman

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring the best songs of yesteryear!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The songs on St Vincent’s new album Masseduction are massive, but she strips them down to just acoustic guitar for an intimate performance on the next World Cafe. She talks to the Cafe’s Talia Schlanger about power, pills, paparazzi, depression – and trust us – there are some laughs too.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.