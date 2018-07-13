6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Houndmouth

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – T. Hardy Morris stops by before his After-Forecastle late night show at Headliners tonight.

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday to 1988

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

On Everything Here, The Suffers new album, you’ll hear a showcase of R&B and soul that’s joyous! The music also reflects the spirit of their hometown, Houston Texas. Along the way though, the band overcame plenty of adversity, like the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and trying to find success in a music industry that wasn’t always welcoming. We’ll talk about that and hear an energetic live performance on the next World Cafe. (ps. also performing at WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday on August 29th!)

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.