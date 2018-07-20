6-9am: Mel

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

10am – Interview with Nilufer Yanya

12pm – Live Lunch with Murder By Death

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Guilty Pleasures! We took a very scientific poll and compiled the best of the worst guilty pleasures out there and will feature as many as we can in this hour. Mmmmbop!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Adam Weiner is the leader of the piano-rock outfit Low-Cut Connie, and he’s got a lot of fans, including Sir Elton John, who featured his music on his Beats 1 radio show. Plus, former POTUS Barack Obama added “Boozophilia” to his Spotify summer playlist. Star endorsements are good, but the music lives up to the hype. Low Cut Connie will play songs from their new album Dirty Pictures (Part 2) and Adam will play DJ with some of his favorite records.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.