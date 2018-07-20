6-9am: Mel
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
10am – Interview with Nilufer Yanya
12pm – Live Lunch with Murder By Death
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Guilty Pleasures! We took a very scientific poll and compiled the best of the worst guilty pleasures out there and will feature as many as we can in this hour. Mmmmbop!
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Adam Weiner is the leader of the piano-rock outfit Low-Cut Connie, and he’s got a lot of fans, including Sir Elton John, who featured his music on his Beats 1 radio show. Plus, former POTUS Barack Obama added “Boozophilia” to his Spotify summer playlist. Star endorsements are good, but the music lives up to the hype. Low Cut Connie will play songs from their new album Dirty Pictures (Part 2) and Adam will play DJ with some of his favorite records.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.