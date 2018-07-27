Today on WFPK
July 27, 2018

6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Mel
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era  

12pm – Live Lunch with Comforter

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pmFriday Ride HomeSeven Sense Festival organizer Hunter Embry guest DJ’s for the hour!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
David Crosby tells stories about The Byrds, Crosby Stills & Nash, Miles Davis, Jackson Browne and his relationship with Joni Mitchell. And Crosby performs music from his album, Sky Trails. It was produced by son, James Raymond, who was given up for adoption and didn’t meet Crosby until he was a grown man. David Crosby on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
 An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.