6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Mel

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Comforter

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Seven Sense Festival organizer Hunter Embry guest DJ’s for the hour!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

David Crosby tells stories about The Byrds, Crosby Stills & Nash, Miles Davis, Jackson Browne and his relationship with Joni Mitchell. And Crosby performs music from his album, Sky Trails. It was produced by son, James Raymond, who was given up for adoption and didn’t meet Crosby until he was a grown man. David Crosby on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.